Eagles Founder Don Henley Working Hard to Turn Texas Blue Ahead of Election Day

Eagles founding member and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Don Hanley is working to create a blue wave in Texas in the 2026 midterm elections with heavy donations to candidates and PACs.

Henley, a Texas native and a big Democrat campaign donor, is looking to several state-wide offices as well as far-left wing James Talarico’s race for the U.S. Senate as possible pickups for the Democrats, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The Dirty Laundry singer has donated $25,000 to Democrat Railroad Commission candidate Jon Rosenthal, It has been Rosenthal’s biggest donation, the paper reports.

“Imagine how excited I was to get a contribution from a literal rock ‘n’ roll legend like Don Henley,” the Democrat said. “This election cycle presents a unique and historic opportunity to work for positive change, and I hope Mr. Henley agrees.”

That is far from the only donation Henley has doled out this election cycle. Election records show that he has handed out $300,000 to Democrats this year. That includes $109,000 to Democrat Lt. Gov. candidate Vikki Goodwin, and $50,000 to Democrat Clayton Tucker who is running for agriculture commissioner.

Henley, who was a big Joe Biden donor, has also laid out big dollars to federal candidates for office in Texas and other states, as much as $2 million. Among the federal office candidates he has funded are Talarico and Dem. House candidate Bobby Pulido. He pumped cash into several left-wing PACS, too, including $25,000 to the Lone Star Rising PAC.

Along with his donations to Democrats, Henley supports a wide variety of far-left environmental organizations, such as the Walden Woods Project and the nonprofit Caddo Lake Institute, the latter of which he helped found.

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