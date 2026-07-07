Fetterman: Dems Who Endorsed Swalwell, Platner Should Stop Allying with ‘Dirtbags’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) stated that there are Democrats who have endorsed both Eric Swalwell and Graham Platner in their Senate races and remarked, “maybe stop getting [in] bed with absolute dirtbags, someone like Platner.”

Fetterman said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:30] “He was already a dead man walking politically, so, regardless. Now, when the entire Democratic Party in Maine has called him to leave, and now, also, as far as I know, whether it’s Schumer, Gillibrand and other leadership in the D.S. and other people have all called [for him to] go, he’s a dead man walking. I don’t know why he’s trying to pretend that he’s not done, too. Even those Pod Save America people that pushed that dirtbag, and they dismissed those things in The New York Times article, maybe they ought to apologize to the women that clearly they didn’t believe or they dismissed that.”

He added, “I know Democrats that have back-to-back endorsed and got all in on Swalwell and were on the Platner train as well, too. So, maybe stop getting [in] bed with absolute dirtbags, someone like Platner.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett