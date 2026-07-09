All the Democrats Stood by ‘Sick Freak’ Platner Despite Nazi Tattoo, Porta-Potty Fetish

Tuesday, on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed Graham Platner.

Marlow said, “We’re going to remember who stood with him until this moment, stood with him through all the Nazi tattoo stuff, the initial allegations from other women, all the crazy Reddit post that he had.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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