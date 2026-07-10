Report: Iran, U.S. Moving Back Towards Memorandum of Understanding

The United States and Iran are reportedly moving back towards the Memorandum of Understanding, as the U.S. has launched strikes against Iranian military target after President Donald Trump said the ceasefire with Iran was “over.”

Negotiators from Qatar were reported to be meeting with Iranian officials as part of an effort to “de-escalate the situation,” a diplomat “with knowledge of the visit” confirmed to Axios reporter Barak Ravid. The diplomat also shared that while meetings were “ongoing” it was clear “both sides want to come back to the MOU.”

“Qatari negotiators have travelled to Iran, in coordination with the US, to meet with Iranian officials in an effort to de-escalate the situation and create the conditions for negotiations to resume, according to a diplomat with knowledge of the visit,” said in a post on X. “The diplomat said meetings in Tehran between Qatari and Iranian official are still ongoing ‘but it’s clear both sides want to come back to the MOU.'”

Breitbart News’s Joshua Klein reported on Wednesday, that the U.S. launched strikes against Iranian military targets — representing the “second consecutive days of U.S. strikes.”

The strikes on Iran came in response to Iran firing “on three commercial vessels transiting” the Strait of Hormuz:

U.S. officials said Wednesday’s operation was broader than Tuesday night’s strikes and targeted additional military infrastructure supporting Iran’s operations in and around the strait.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Iran had asked the U.S. to continue talks, adding that while the U.S. has “agreed to do so” the ceasefire is over.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue ‘talks,'” Trump said. “We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!”