GOP Rep. Crawford Says ‘No Deal to Be Made’ with Iran — ‘Let’s Just Finish the Job’

House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Rick Crawford (R-AR) advised against seeking an agreement with the Iranians to cease hostilities.

The Arkansas Republican urged President Donald Trump to “finish the job,” adding that if there were a deal to be made, Trump would have made it.

“What are your thoughts on the recent escalations in the Middle East?” host Maria Bartiromo asked. “It feels that, again, the war is back on. The president yesterday said the ceasefire is over, he’s not going to deal with this back and forth, and he said he’d rather finish the job than do a deal at this point. Your reaction?”

Crawford replied, “I’ve had this concern all along. I said from the beginning, if there was a deal to be made, Donald Trump didn’t make it, but there apparently is no deal to be made, so he’s right to say let’s just finish the job. I think the rest of our allies and partners in the region would appreciate that as well.”

“Heck, we’ve seen the strikes against Bahrain, Qatar, and I just saw open-source reporting that there was some strikes in Jordanian airspace,” he continued. “Jordan? I mean, they’re going after everybody just to act out because they’re upset about the fact that they haven’t been able to make a deal, or he didn’t, in good faith with the United States. This is crazy, and it’s time to end this. I think the Iranian people, you see these Astroturf crowds supporting the regime in Tehran, but I don’t believe that propaganda. I think the Iranian people are supportive of the United States coming in and helping them to achieve liberty, and I think that’s the direction we need to go.”

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