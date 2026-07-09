Shaheen: Striking Iran Back Is ‘Important’, Need to ‘Encourage’ Them to Get to Table

On Thursday’s broadcast of NPR’s “Morning Edition,” Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) said that she thinks the Iran war needs to end and we have to go back to negotiations, and “a follow-up to the Iranian strikes against our allies and against shipping in the Strait is an important response from the United States, and, hopefully, that will encourage the Iranians that it’s time now to sit down at the table and negotiate.”

Shaheen said it’s unclear what President Donald Trump’s intentions are, and “The fact is, this is a war that he never should have undertaken. None of the goals that he set out in the beginning have been accomplished. We’ve not seen regime change. In fact, we have a more hardline regime in place. They still have a significant number of their ballistic missiles. They have now controlled the — they still have all of their nuclear material, and there hasn’t been a decision about how to address that, and now they control the Strait of Hormuz in ways that have stopped commercial shipping to the rest of the world. So, this is a war that needs to end. The President needs to get back to the negotiating table, but he needs to negotiate a deal that’s going to benefit the United States and not Iran.”

Co-host Michel Martin then asked, “What do you think it would take to get back to the negotiating table?”

Shaheen answered, “Well, I do think a follow-up to the Iranian strikes against our allies and against shipping in the Strait is an important response from the United States, and, hopefully, that will encourage the Iranians that it’s time now to sit down at the table and negotiate.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett