Behar: Dems Have to Win Because Trump Is ‘Destroying Democracy’

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar said Democrats had to win the presidency in 2028 because President Donald Trump was “destroying democracy” or something.

Co-host Sara Haines said, “The country has been deeply disappointed. And I think we need a unifying, like, spirit to come together, someone who inspires.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “Right now, we’re seeing at these DSA, these Democratic Socialist Candidates are very much where the energy of the Democratic base is. But there are downsides to that. What happens when you have some of these far-left politicians meddling in and kind of getting involved in primaries, you have what happened with Graham Platen. You have somebody who may energize people but isn’t properly vetted, didn’t go through a full process. So I think there’s a place where he can influence the discussion, perhaps around affordability and taking on billionaires. But my hot take of the moment is the most likely person to be the Democratic nominee is Kamala Harris.”

Behar said, “Maybe I’m too old at this point for this conversation, but I’ve been watching this country for a long time, and you’ve got to be in reality, these past few years that Trump has been in office, he’s practically destroying democracy. This is an emergency where in we can’t play around.”

She added, “I am saying that we are in a burning building right now.”

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