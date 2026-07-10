Tyler Robinson’s alleged confession letter to his trans lover was mistakenly shown in court on Thursday, despite Judge Tony Graf ruling it could not be displayed.

“I am so sorry,” Robinson’s alleged confession note to his trans lover and roommate, Lance Twiggs, read, adding, “I am likely dead, or facing a lengthy prison sentence. I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it.”

The letter was accidentally shown in court, despite the judge’s ruling for it not to be displayed for the public.

“This is a handwritten note or letter from Tyler to Lance,” a prosecutor told the court on the fourth day of Robinson’s preliminary hearing. “In Lance’s first interview with FBI, he tells them about this letter he found under Tyler’s keyboard per a text message he received.”

“This is the letter he finds under that keyboard,” the prosecutor added.

The full portion of the letter displayed during Thursday’s hearing read as follows:

If you are reading this per my text, then I am so sorry. I left the house this morning on a mission, and set an auto text. I am likely dead, or facing a lengthy prison sentence. I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it. I don’t know if I will / have succeeded, but I had hoped to make it home to you.

During Thursday’s hearing, the prosecution also showed a video featuring Twiggs’ April interview with investigators, in which he told authorities that he had received a text message from Robinson telling him to look under his keyboard.

“I just asked him in person if what he said was true the night before, and he said it was. He started crying a little bit and said he wishes he hadn’t done it,” Twiggs had told investigators, according to the video played on the fourth day of Robinson’s preliminary hearing.

After reading the note, Twiggs texted the 23-year-old assassin suspect to ask if he was joking.

“FUCK I TRIED TO DELETE THAT,” Robinson’s response to Twiggs read.

The text exchange was also presented in the courtroom during Thursday’s preliminary hearing.

“I am still ok my love, but am stuck in Orem for a little while longer,” Robinson allegedly wrote to Twiggs. “Shouldn’t ne long until I can come home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. To be honest I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you.”

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“You weren’t the one who did it right????” Twiggs responded, to which Robinson replied, “I am, I’m sorry,” according to prosecutors.

After Twiggs asked Robinson “why” he did it, the assassination suspect wrote, “I had enough of his hatred, some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

“If I’m able to grab my rifle unseen I will have left no evidence,” Robinson added. “Going to attempt to retrieve it again. Hopefully they have moved on. I haven’t seen anything in the news about them finding it.”

Robinson went on to text that he had been planning to assassinate Kirk “a bit over a week,” adding, “Guess I’m just sitting in my car watching reels for another hour, hoping this guy fucks off,” referring to a police officer searching for the murder weapon, prosecutors said.

“Only thing I left was the rifle wrapped in a towel. I bet that canine sniffed it out, little snitching bastard,” the text messages to Twiggs continued.

Later in the exchange, Robinson mentioned a trans sex joke he had etched into the ammunition that allegedly killed the Turning Point USA founder, before fantasizing about Fox News having to explain the meaning of the message live on air.

“Remember how I was engraving bullets? The fuckin messages are mostly a big meme. If I see ‘Notices Bulge UwU’ on Fox New[s] I might have a stroke,” the assassination suspect texted to Twiggs, according to prosecutors.

The rifle recovered near Utah Valley University — where Kirk was murdered on September 10, 2025 — was loaded with a spent round that read, “Notices Bulge/OwO/What’s This?,” according to evidence shown in court.

The message on the ammunition refers to being surprised by genitalia when someone is dressed up as an animal or in drag. It is used among members of the transgender and “furry” communities, and only understood by people who are chronically online, New York Post reported.

The text exchange also revealed Robinson noting that his father “wanted to use a high caliber” rifle for a hunting trip, adding, “Judging from today I’d say grandpa’s gun does just fine” — in reference to the rifle he allegedly used to assassinate Kirk.

“I think that was a $2K scope,” the suspect texted, before demanding that Twiggs “Delete this exchange.”

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As Breitbart News reported, Twiggs also told investigators that Robinson had asked him for a Dremel tool so that he could engrave bullets.

“He had said he was planning to go hunting with his family, and he asked me if we had, like, a Dremel, because he said he wanted to engrave messages on bullets,” Robinson’s former trans lover told prosecutor Ryan McBride in the recorded interview.

Twiggs — who also noted that he has gone by the name “Luna” with some people he knows, including Robinson — added that the suspect inquired about the Dremel tool “at most, a month before” Kirk’s assassination.

Prosecutors presented their evidence against Robinson during this week’s preliminary hearing so that Judge Graf can determine whether there is sufficient probable cause to move the case forward to trial.

The judge suggested that he would not make a decision by the end of this week, and scheduled another hearing for September 1, at which point he will hear oral arguments presented by both sides — and is expected to decide after that.

Robinson could face the death penalty if convicted.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.