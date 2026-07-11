Exclusive: Democrats Controlling District Courts Biggest Threat to MAGA, Fmr. Trump Asst AG Warns

Thursday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Theo Wold talked about judges.

Wold said, “The Democrats are much more tactical. They said, ‘We know that most of everything that goes up on appeal is already positioned by a district court judge in a certain way. What you need to do is control the district courts.'”

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