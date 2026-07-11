Maine SoS, Dem Sen. Candidate: Need to Keep Platner’s Movement to Beat Collins So We Can ‘Abolish ICE’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Maine Democratic U.S. Senate candidate and Secretary of State Shenna Bellows stated that it’s important to bring the movement Graham Platner “ignited to November to beat Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), because we do need to abolish ICE.”

Bellows said, “I really appreciate that he submitted his withdrawal today, because that allows us to focus on what’s really important, and that is bringing the movement that he ignited to November to beat Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), because we do need to abolish ICE. We do need to stand up for Medicare for all and fight for the working class against the billionaires and massive corporations that are ruining this country and hold Donald Trump accountable. And while we’re at it, we shouldn’t have a Senate that’s going to bow down and confirm folks like Todd Blanche to be the U.S. attorney general after what he did to the Epstein survivors. So, I appreciate the movement that Graham built, and I am ready to carry that forward in November and win.”

Later, Bellows said that she has been “serving as Secretary of State, where I’ve been fighting ICE and Donald Trump as a leader.”

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