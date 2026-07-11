Why Idaho Decided to Bring Back Firing Squads

Thursday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Theo Wold talked about capital punishment.

Wold said, “The anti-police, anti-prison, anti-death penalty crowd had for years essentially boycotted or, you know, designed embargos of pharmaceutical companies first and then the importers of the compound drugs that were used in the three-drug compound necessary for lethal injection. And the idea was that you you couldn’t change the law in places like Arizona or Idaho, but what you could do is make it so that they can’t actually carry out executions anymore, because they don’t have access to the drugs.”

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