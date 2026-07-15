Dem Rep. Goldman: Should Abolish ICE, Still Discussing Who Would Enforce Law if That Happens

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) said that ICE should be abolished and then responded to a question on who would remove people in the country illegally if that happened by saying that “that’s something that we are having regular discussions about in the Homeland Security Committee, because I think the Department of Homeland Security needs to be revamped, broadly, after 25 years.”

While discussing the pause in most vehicle stops by ICE, Goldman said, “Look, this is exactly what happened to Renee Good, this is how she was killed, an ICE officer unnecessarily and excessively fired into the front seat of her car as she was trying to drive away. This is not new. This is just a continuation of the ineptitude, the incompetence, and the brazen, outlandish conduct that ICE has been perpetrating on our country for a year and a half. It is why ICE must be abolished, why we must entirely reform the Department of Homeland Security so that the ICE — or the department does not have the power that it is abusing on a consistent basis, as it has done twice in the last week now.”

Host Laura Coates then cut in to ask, “I don’t want to cut you off, but I think many people wonder this very notion, if ICE were to be abolished, what would be the appropriate mechanism to have effective border control or removal of people who are not authorized to be in the United States?”

Goldman answered, “Well, that’s something that we are having regular discussions about in the Homeland Security Committee, because I think the Department of Homeland Security needs to be revamped, broadly, after 25 years. And now that ICE is effectively the fifth-largest military in the country — in the world rather, that was never its intention. And so, yes, of course, we need to have border enforcement, we need to have enforcement of our immigration laws. Nobody is saying that we should not have that. We just cannot tolerate anymore, Laura, the notion that, oh, whoops, we shouldn’t have shot in a moving vehicle, too bad the person died. No, no, there need to be consequences.”

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