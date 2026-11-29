Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said Democrats will work with President Donald Trump to pass TrumpCare.

Partial transcript as follows:

KRISTEN WELKER: Let’s talk about the Democratic agenda moving forward. President Trump has signaled he thinks he can get a deal with Democrats including on the incredibly complicated issue of healthcare. Do you think that that’s realistic, Congressman? Are Democrats going to be able to work with President Trump to get a deal on healthcare?

KHANNA: Look, we should try everything because this is the biggest issue. People’s premiums are going up. Their health care is being denied. I have supported Medicare for All. As you know, I supported Abdul El-Sayed. He said, “Look, we’ll call it whatever, TrumpCare.” I hope Trump will work with us at least to get Medicare to 55. That’s the first step, at least to get dental, vision, and hearing for folks. And by the way, this would save so much money. The current health care system costs $5.3 trillion. Medicare for All would reduce costs to $4 trillion. Alison Galvani at Yale has a study that shows it. So my argument to President Trump or to anyone would be: It’s good for the economy. It’ll help with inflation. It’ll cover people and it is something that we will show is improving lives for the American people.