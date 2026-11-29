Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell and SpaceX denied a Washington Post report claiming Iran used Starlink to target U.S. forces during the March conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Parnell said the Department of War had no record of a Central Command report on the alleged Starlink use, while SpaceX called the report patently false.

Starlink has drawn controversy in other conflicts, including after SpaceX cut Ukraine’s access for offensive drone operations and Musk distinguished the civilian service from government-controlled Starshield.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell and Elon Musk’s SpaceX have both denied a report by the Washington Post that claimed the Iranian military used SpaceX’s Starlink to target American troops earlier this year.

The Washington Post reported on Saturday that Elon Musk discovered in early March that his Starlink satellite internet service was being exploited by Iran to wage military campaigns against U.S. forces during the conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran. The unauthorized use of Starlink technology by Tehran has not been previously reported and was allegedly confirmed by four individuals familiar with the operations who spoke on condition of anonymity.

According to the Post story, during the first week of March, as the United States and Israel conducted bombing operations in Iran, Tehran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at U.S. military installations throughout the Middle East. Musk learned his team had concluded that Iran was exploiting Starlink to support these military operations against American forces, according to two people familiar with internal company discussions.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell posted to X that “the Department [of War] has no record of any Central Command report to the Officer of the Secretary of War on this subject,” adding that the government informed the Post of this but it published the story anyways.

The official SpaceX account took a stronger stand. It claims the story is “patently false,” adding that it is “grossly inaccurate” and that there is no evidence from inside the company or the Pentagon that Starlink played a role in Iran’s attack, adding, “Because it did not happen.”

Elon Musk’s Starlink has played a contentious role in multiple conflicts. In October, Breitbart News reported that Starlink cut off access to its service for the Ukraine military after it used the civilian internet service for offense drone operations:

In a series of posts on X, Musk said Ukraine’s military had broken the terms of service governing Starlink by using it for attacks meant to kill people. “Using Starlink, a civilian commercial service, for offensive drone strikes to kill people has never been allowed, nor should it be,” he wrote. He described the workaround Ukraine had found as a “loophole” that SpaceX shut down. “Ukraine military [sic] violated Starlink terms of service and used it for offensive drone strikes to kill people. That loophole was closed last week,” Musk wrote.

Musk drew a distinction between Starlink, the commercial internet service, and Starshield, a separate military version of the system that he said is controlled by the U.S. government rather than SpaceX. “Starshield, a different system, is controlled by the US government. What they decide to do is up to them,” he said. That distinction had caused confusion in the days before his confirmation. Musk initially suggested that complaints from Ukrainians concerned Starshield rather than Starlink, leaving unclear who was actually responsible for the disruption.

Breitbart News will continue to report on Starlink and its military applications.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.