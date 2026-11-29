Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said “Americans made a total power move voting against Republicans in the midterms.”

Partial transcript as follows:

KRISTEN WELKER: Let’s about those midterm election results: Democrats poised to take control of Congress in a matter of weeks after Republicans suffered losses in the deep red South, states like Mississippi, Texas, and your home state of South Carolina. Do you think President Trump is to blame for those big losses that Republicans suffered?

HALEY:I think Americans made a total power move voting against Republicans in the midterms. I think that they were basically saying, “Look. You can’t tell us that our quality of life is good and that we can afford basic needs, when we know we can’t. You can’t tell us that we’re okay, when we don’t feel like we are. You can’t say that things are okay, and not be transparent and tell us how it’s done.” I think that there were a lot of things that the American people were feeling. And they showed it at the ballot box. But the opportunity is, Republicans now need to self-correct. They need to realize that what Americans were saying were actually what they were feeling. “What are we doing about cost of living? What are we doing about transparency in government? And what are we doing to stop the corruption that’s happening in Washington D.C. right before our eyes?” All of those things need to be handled, starting today. But I’ll tell you, listening to Ro Khanna, it was interesting because I hear the Democrats say, “Oh. We want to end all these foreign wars.” Well, they forget, they’re the ones that supported Biden when he pulled out of Afghanistan in the most embarrassing way that led to the Russian-Ukrainian war, that led to what happened on October 7th and the Iranian war. And so, you know, then I listened to him. And he knows he’s getting intel on the fact that all of this was happening with Nvidia, yet his family continues to, you know, trade — sell stocks from Nvidia. All members of Congress, Republican and Democrat, need to commit to stop being involved and stop trading, period. They all need to commit to transparency and not talk behind, in their closed rooms, about what’s going on, but tell the American people. And they all need to commit to making sure that people can actually afford to live. They have an opportunity to do this. I hope Republicans will lead the charge.