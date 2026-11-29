A migrant from Afghanistan has been extradited from Utah to Wyoming to face charges after three people were killed in a semi truck accident in the Green River tunnel.

Investigators say Riaz Ahmad Noori, 26, slammed his semi into a pickup truck carrying four people on Valentine’s Day in 2025, killing three people.

Noori, who lives in Midvale, Utah, was not initially charged after the accident, but has now been extradited to Wyoming to face two counts of aggravated homicide by vehicle, and aggravated assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, according to KTVX-TV.

Wyoming officials have accused Noori of being involved in a “mass casualty event” that left the Green River tunnel engulfed in a fiery explosion and three dead.

Noori’s semi plowed into several other vehicles that had smashed into each other due to icy conditions in the tunnel. But Noori did not stop, and ran into the other vehicles, one of which was a Dodge pick-up truck with four people. In all, two were killed immediately, another died later, and 18 were injured.

According to records, the extradited suspect entered the U.S. in 2021, obtained a Utah driver’s license in 2022, and used a federal Employment Authorization (EAD) card to obtain a commercial driver’s license in March of 2023. He also received CDL training at a facility called the “Afghan CDL School” in Tooele, Utah.

It is unclear if Noori entered the U.S. illegally or was given legal status when he came here from Afghanistan.

Noori also had his CDL revoked after evidence emerged that he had cheated on his written road test. The state of Utah made him take the test over again, and he passed in November of 2023, but still failed the pre-trip inspection portion of the skills test on three subsequent occasions.

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