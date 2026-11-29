Archaeologists have discovered the original floor of medieval cathedral in northern Sudan that they are saying is “bigger than the White House” and represents one of the most important Christian buildings of that period.

The discovery of the church’s original floor was made by a Polish-Sudanese archaeological mission in November, the Associated Press (AP) reported, adding that the building itself was found by archeologists in 2021, but only now are the buried remains being unearthed.

The cathedral’s 36-foot-high walls led archeologists to the original floor of the sanctuary called The Great Church of Jesus, considered the largest in 9th Century Nubia in Sudan’s ancient city of Old Dongola on the eastern bank of the Nile.

The entire structure measures roughly 154 feet wide and 187 feet long, archeologist reported.

“This was a building larger than the famous White House … and we are planning to excavate it,” Artur Obłuski, head of the Sudanese-Polish archaeological mission, told the AP.

According to the wire service:

He [Obluski] said it was the largest and most important church in medieval Makuria, one of three kingdoms that emerged along the middle reaches of the Nile River following the arrival of Christian missionaries in the sixth century. The church is in Old Dongola on the eastern bank of the Nile, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) southeast of modern-day Dongola. The city is known for its numerous ancient churches. He likened the church to Hagia Sophia in Istanbul, built by the Byzantine Emperor Justinian in 537, saying that the Great Church of Jesus played a similar role in medieval Nubia and northeastern Africa through its spatial planning and construction techniques.

The archeologist used a contemporary term to describe the church’s contribution to architecture in the region.

“In the history of architecture, certain buildings emerge that, to use a modern term, become trendsetters,” said Obłuski. “The Great Church of Jesus appears to be a natural candidate for such a role in Nubia, and perhaps even in this part of Africa.”

A number of significant early Christian finds across the Nile Valley have emerged in 2026.

“Earlier this year, archaeologists in Egypt found a complete fourth-century Byzantine-era Christian city in the Dakhla Oasis, featuring a mud-brick basilica, homes, and a church deacon’s residence,” Fox News reported.

They also found in Egypt an ancient Christian monastic complex which is shedding historical light on monastic life before the Arab conquest of the region.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.