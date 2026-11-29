A federal judge ordered immigration officers to stop making warrantless arrests in Montana.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, handed down the order Wednesday. It bars the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) from making civil immigration arrests in the state without first deciding, person by person, that the individual is likely to escape before a warrant can be obtained.

Morris wrote that the agencies have a “policy and practice of making unlawful arrests.” Without a court order, he wrote, they would keep going.

Then he counted. At least 50 warrantless arrests since July 31 were likely unlawful. Most immigration arrests in Montana since the end of July came with no warrant.

Morris also found that detention was being used to push people into deporting themselves, including some who had claims that might have won their release, and who had not been able to speak to a lawyer.

Federal law does allow warrantless immigration arrests, but only when officers believe the person is both here illegally and likely to escape before a warrant arrives. Morris said the government keeps skipping the second half of that test.

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Under the order, the government has to circulate the ruling to its agents and hand defense lawyers the paperwork behind any warrantless arrest within 72 hours. Nobody picked up without a warrant can be moved out of Montana for a week.

The case started in September, when the Helena nonprofit Upper Seven Law sued on behalf of Jesus Verde Hernandez and three other plaintiffs. The firm says federal officers have been arresting people in Montana without probable cause for 18 months, at work sites and during traffic stops, and says it has won the release of 71 people.

“Drop the charade,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital in February, after a judge in Oregon imposed the same requirement. She said the department’s operations follow the Constitution and federal law. She said they would continue.

Judges in Washington, DC, Colorado, Oregon, and Southern California have all ordered immigration officers to make the same case-by-case finding about flight risk before arresting anyone without a warrant. Newsweek reported that a judge in New York has issued a similar ruling.

Wednesday’s order is not a final ruling. It holds while the case moves ahead.