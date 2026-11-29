Colorado Democratic Gov. Jared Polis admitted he signed his kids up for President Donald Trump’s new savings program and urged his liberal supporters to overcome their hatred of America’s chief executive and sign their kids up as well.

“It doesn’t matter if you like President Trump or Elon Musk (who donated two shares to each kid), it just makes 100% sense if you care about your kids’ future,” Polis posted in a lengthy statement on X Saturday, saying at the very least it is a free $250.

“We all know that the President likes to name things after himself, and in this case, he put his name on what is a very good idea: A savings account for all kids in America,” wrote Polis.

Trump Accounts are investment vehicles for every American child under 18 to be used to help pay for college or help fund a business startup or provide a down payment for a house once they become adults. By then, accounts could be worth in the six figures or more.

The $250 contribution in a Trump Account comes from a philanthropic commitment by Michael and Susan Dell, of Dell Computers, for up to 25 million eligible children

Under its terms, the federal government contributes $1,000 in seed money to accounts for babies born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028, and parents can invest up to $5,000 a year. Employers can contribute up to $2500 a year toward an employee’s or dependent’s Trump account and are not counted as an employee’s income.

The two-term governor appeared to be addressing what’s commonly known as Trump Derangement Syndrome, the condition among Trump haters that anything the president does must be attacked and avoided.

RELATED: Trump Accounts on Auto! Bessent Announces Auto Enrollment for America’s Children

“By the time your kids claim it, it’ll probably be renamed something else anyway so don’t let the name stand in the way of setting up an account,” the two-term governor wrote.

He added, “I also really love the idea of the account, and just because the President slapped his name on it don’t let that scare you,” he added.

Polis also dedicated an entire paragraph of his statement to not let their hatred of futurist entrepreneur Elon Musk stop them, either.

SpaceX announced Friday that the company would donate one share of its stock to every Trump Account in America, with CEO Musk matching the donation with his personal shares.

“SpaceX is building the infrastructure of the future and working to make life multiplanetary. We believe ownership of the company creating these systems should extend to the next generation of Americans for their long-term benefit,” SpaceX said in a statement, the New York Post reported.

Hatred of the 47th president and his supporters may soon not disadvantage children who could hold different political leanings then their parents by the time they come of age.

That possibility was revealed at Breitbart’s State of the Economy event on Tuesday where Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said automatic enrollment was coming for Trump accounts.

He alluded to making an announcement of that at the end of the month, Breitbart News reported in an exclusive.

Currently, seven million are enrolled in the tax-advantaged investment accounts. Automatic enrollment would push that number up to 70 million.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.