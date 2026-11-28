Dave Chappelle called the audience member who leaked his Charlie Kirk murder joke an “enemy of free speech” and claimed critics did not see the full context of the “I feel better” remark.

Chappelle got snippy with a journalist who asked him about the controversy in a candid moment.

A YouTuber who saw the entire show said the comments about Kirk did not amount to a larger point that everyone was missing without context, as Chappelle suggests.

Dave Chappelle claims the audience member who leaked his Charlie Kirk murder joke is an “enemy of free speech.”

“The real enemy of free speech is people that would pirate a show, post it online, and then have all this criticism about something that they didn’t even see themselves,” Chappelle said after being asked whether he regrets his ghoulish joke about slain conservative icon Charlie Kirk.

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The comedian went on to suggest that the public didn’t understand what they were hearing — despite the fact that video footage of Chappelle delivering the line was posted to social media for all to see.

“I think it remains to be seen what I said,” Chappelle insisted, prompting the reporter to offer him the chance to provide more context.

But Chappelle refused to elaborate on the meaning of his assassination joke and brushed off the man’s attempt to understand it, replying, “I’m just glad that you care about context,” before fleeing the scene in his vehicle.

As Breitbart News reported, earlier this month, Chappelle told a sold out Madison Square Garden crowd he “feels better” after Charlie Kirk was murdered.

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He also said the Turning Point USA founder is looking up at us, referring to Kirk being in hell, according to Amir Odom, a man who attended Chappelle’s stand-up show in question and heard the full context of the remark.

“When he said that, I was uncomfortable,” Odom reacted, before explaining why he didn’t see Chappelle’s comments as comedy, given that there was never a setup or a punchline.

“This isn’t even a joke. There’s not bit. There’s no lead up. It’s just voicing your opinion,” the audience member said.

Odom also shared that people had walked out during the show, and included a video of a woman saying she, too, had left, noting that others did as well.

“Leaving the Dave Chappelle show because it was trash,” the woman said. “I’m not the only one who thought that. A lot of people left.”

“I’m leaving now, even though the show’s not over, because all Dave Chappelle wanted to talk about was making fun of Charlie Kirk,” she added.

At some point during his show, Chappelle said, “Wow, this crowd sucks,” according to Odom.

“Ultimately,” Odom concluded, “I wouldn’t pay to see him again.”