Dem Rep. Mejia Dodges on if She Thinks It’s Okay to Deport People With Deportation Orders

On Tuesday’s edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press NOW,” Rep. Analilia Mejia (D-NJ) responded to a question on if it’s right for ICE to remove someone who has a deportation order by saying that “I would like to see our government actually adhering to the Constitution. I believe that we need to abolish and replace ICE.”

Guest host Kelly O’Donnell asked, “Just to clarify for our audience your position, if someone is here illegally, if they’ve had a deportation order, do you believe it’s appropriate for ICE to remove them?”

Mejia responded, “More than anything, I believe in the Constitution and the fact that every single person in these United States has a right to due process and equal protection. So, I would like to see our government actually adhering to the Constitution. I believe that we need to abolish and replace ICE. Of course we need to have a system, an immigration system so that we have the safety and integrity of our nation at the forefront, but the bottom line is, these practices are putting every American at risk.”

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