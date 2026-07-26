Mark Kelly: Trump’s Iran Strategy ‘Has Been a Disaster’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) called President Donald Trump’s strategy in Iran a “disaster.”

Kelly said, “Well, I think these guys are flailing, and this thing is completely stuck because this president got into this without a strategic goal, despite what Mike Waltz said about that. They had a strategic aim in mind at first. Remember, Kristen, this was about regime change. Then it became about nuclear weapons and about ballistic missiles and about the Navy. They are flailing here. And, I mean, the head for the eye thing. I mean, this is, you hear this stuff out of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, you know, running around on a stage about maximum lethality and killing people and setting records with a number of targets hit.”

He added, “I mean, when you were talking about munitions, of course, we’ve used a lot of munitions. We hit a lot of targets. 14,000 as of the last time I heard Pete Hegseth talk about this. So this thing has been a disaster, and it’s been a disaster for the American people in a time when they couldn’t afford their lives. This president gets us into this war and costs then continue to skyrocket. The price of gas 450 a gallon here in Arizona, over $4 a gallon across the country. People can’t afford groceries and rent. I mean, this thing has been a disaster and they do not know what to do.”

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