Flake on SAVE America Act: GOP Should Not Want Feds More Involved with Elections

Monday on CNN’s “The Source,” political commentator Jeff Flake said Republicans should not support the SAVE America Act because it gives the federal government more control over elections.

Host Boris Sanchez said, “The president is pushing Senate Republicans to stay in town through the August recess until they pass the SAVE Act.”

He asked, “How do Republicans deal with this request from Trump to stay through this important time for them?”

Flake said, “I don’t suppose they’ll be staying in town. It doesn’t have the votes, and he shouldn’t have the votes.”

He continued, “Since when have Republicans, who have always been suspicious of centralized power, wanted to have the federal government more in charge of elections? The fact that, you know, votes are dispersed, and the power to regulate votes is dispersed. This is the best protection we have against, you know, fraud that the president talks about. So, yeah, he doesn’t have the votes, and they shouldn’t stay in town. For that reason, maybe some other reasons, but not that one.

Sanchez said, “Senate leader John Thune tried to make that case about not having the votes to President Trump unsuccessfully. He also rejected killing the filibuster to pass the SAVE Act, despite Trump’s demands.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN