DCCC Chair on Denouncing DSA: We’re ‘United’ in Addressing Affordability

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) Chair Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-WA) responded to a question on calling out democratic socialists and denouncing the DSA platform by saying that “I think you’re talking about some races in bright blue districts in a few parts of the country. The folks in Iowa who want representatives to stand up for them aren’t interested in who is running for election in New York City.” And “we are united in making sure that we’re addressing the number one issue we hear from folks across the country. Families are struggling, affordability is the top issue.”

Guest host Manu Raju played video of Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) criticizing democratic socialist positions of “abolish the Senate, … abolish the presidency, abolish the border, abolish prison, and the presidency.” And calling for Democratic leaders to call the socialists out.

Raju then asked, “So, Congresswoman, should you call out the democratic socialists and police your kind of ranks and repudiate the platform of the Democratic Socialists of America?”

DelBene responded, “First of all, I think you’re talking about some races in bright blue districts in a few parts of the country. The folks in Iowa who want representatives to stand up for them aren’t interested in who is running for election in New York City. They’re focused on who’s going to stand up to represent them, and the path to the majority –.”

Raju then cut in to ask, “But what about Democratic leaders? Should you guys repudiate it?”

DelBene continued, “The path to the majority is through these swing districts across the country. And having candidates who are talking about the issues that matter, who are focused on the issues they hear from their communities, is what makes the difference. And so, absolutely, we are united in making sure that we’re addressing the number one issue we hear from folks across the country. Families are struggling, affordability is the top issue. Housing, food, healthcare, childcare, energy costs, rising gas prices. We need a Congress that’s going to stand up for people across the country. That’s our priority, and that’s what we’re going to do when we have the gavels. And we will have gavels in November.”

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