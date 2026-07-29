Bernie Sanders: The Republican Party ‘Has Become a Cult of the Individual’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said the Republican Party had become a “cult of the individual.”

Sanders said, “I think one of the crises that we have in this country and why so many people are the more lies about the political process, is that you have a Democratic leadership, which is way out of touch with the needs of working people. And I hope we talk about that in a second. And you have a Republican Party that in many ways has become a cult of the individual. You know, there were in a political party, people are supposed to have different points of view, and you’re not supposed to be afraid to express your point of view. You should not be fearful of criticizing the president of the United States, even if he’s in your party.”

He added, “You know, I like Joe Biden. I criticize them all the time on important issues. But what is happening right now is you have an authoritarian president. That’s not. As a matter of fact, I believe in a democracy that essentially says, you criticize me, you go against me. Next time you’re up for the primary, we will destroy you. And we’ve got all the money in the world to do that. It’s a sad state of affairs. And I think one of the moralizing aspects of American politics right now. ”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN