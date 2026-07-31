Hagerty: IRGC ‘Driving This’, They ‘Profit in Times of War’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) discussed Iran and said that “the IRGC are the ones that are driving this. They live a different lifestyle than the rest of the military. They actually profit in times of war.”

Guest host Ashley Webster asked, “Senator, are you in favor of this two-week plan to basically ramp up strikes on Iran?”

Hagerty answered, “Yeah, Ashley, I think Brad Cooper has done an excellent job of conveying to the president his options. And if you think about it…we stopped the execution of the target package that Adm. Cooper was executing when we stepped back to negotiate a ceasefire and deal with the Strait of Hormuz. At that point in time, Brad Cooper was probably 75-80% of the way through the initial target package. The timeline that he’s talking about, two-and-a-half, three weeks, is consistent with what it would take to complete that package. That’s a package that includes human targets. It’s going to be devastating to the Iranian regime. I think it’s time to step up and do it. I’m entirely in favor of it.”

Webster then asked, “And would you favor, perhaps, we’ve taken out a lot of Iran’s leadership, should we focus more on the Revolutionary Guard, who many believe is really running the show?”

Hagerty responded, “Ashley, those are decisions that are going to be made by the commander-in-chief, I don’t want to get ahead of him and second-guess that. But, at the same time, I just point out that the IRGC are the ones that are driving this. They live a different lifestyle than the rest of the military. They actually profit in times of war. And I think there’s going to be a reckoning with the Iranian people over the terrible leadership that has been provided by the IRGC, the terrible decisions that they’ve made, and they continue to make the wrong decision over and over again, it’s the definition of insanity.”

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