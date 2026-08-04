Data: Young Voters Shockingly Optimistic About Trump Economy

Sunday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Economic and Finance editor John Carney talked about the economy.

Carney said, “there’s a much bigger gap right now in the official consumer confidence numbers between Gen X, Boomer, and…the silent generation. As way way down in terms ofconsumer sentiment and millennial and Gen Z, which is way up in consumer sentiment.

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