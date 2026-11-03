Actor William H. Macy Midterm Message: Republican Voters Are ‘Stupid People’

Actor William H. Macy — who was last in the headlines around the world for his family’s involvement in the infamous 2019 college admissions bribery scandal — said Republican voters are “stupid people.”

“The Republicans are in control of the House. The election’s coming up,” the Shameless star said. “If people recognize me and I can get people out to vote, that’s a good thing, because I really believe in the American people. And I think cooler heads will prevail.”

“I think there are more smart people in the world than stupid people,” Macy added. “I really believe that, and I really believe America can get through this. So vote!”

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As Breitbart News reported, Macy’s wife, actress Felicity Huffman, spent 11 days in jail after bribing college officials $15,000 to fudge their daughter’s SAT scores in what was part of the infamous college admissions scandal.

Huffman said she felt she had “no option” but to break the law in order to give her daughter “a future.”

As for Macy, he avoided charges, despite meeting with the scam’s alleged mastermind, while an FBI agent stated in an affidavit that the Fargo star was in the room when his wife first heard the pitch from a scam insider.

The scandal involved parents — who were rich and famous — bribing college coaches and other insiders to get their children into selective schools, authorities said. Some parents spent hundreds of thousands of dollars and some as much as $6.5 million to guarantee their children’s admission. “These parents are a catalog of wealth and privilege,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said. “For every student admitted through fraud, an honest and genuinely talented student was rejected.”

Several defendants, including Huffman, were charged with conspiracy to commit fraud, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.