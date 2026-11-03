Khanna: COVID Spending Caused Inflation, Maybe We Spent Too Much, But We Did Have ‘Best Recovery’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said that massive government spending on the response to the coronavirus pandemic caused the large uptick in inflation in the ensuing years and “you can argue that the government, both under Trump’s CARE[S] Act and under Biden, spent too much. We had the best recovery of any nation in the world. But that was the cause of inflation.”

Co-host Dana Perino asked, “How did inflation happen under the Biden administration, just curious? Like, how would you explain to voters that inflation happened during the Biden administration, how would you explain that?”

Khanna answered, “Well, Dana, there was inflation during the first — end of Trump one and during Biden, because of the response to COVID. And that was a government, 5 trillion dollars. Now, you can argue that the government, both under Trump’s CARE[S] Act and under Biden, spent too much. We had the best recovery of any nation in the world. But that was the cause of inflation. Then the inflation started coming down, and it was around 3% when Donald Trump took office, and he made a promise to voters he would bring prices down.”

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