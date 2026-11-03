FNC’s Kilmeade: Halting Aid to Israel Is Giving In to Democrats

During Tuesday’s simulcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” and Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Fox News host Brian Kilmeade reacted to President Donald Trump’s announcement that the U.S. is halting $4 billion in aid to Israel by stating that “I have no idea why you would give in to Democrats who want to cut off aid to Israel, our number one allies in the region.”

Kilmeade said, “I don’t know. I know their GDP is growing at a pretty good rate, and I know that, economically, they’ve been a miracle story, even by — while fighting this war for the last four years, but I have no idea why you would give in to Democrats who want to cut off aid to Israel, our number one allies in the region.”

He added, “[I]f Netanyahu comes out and goes, it’s true, we don’t really need the 4 billion, I’d rather buy the weapons from America than get the weapons from America, or we can mass manufacture ourselves — now Netanyahu, remember, came out about a year ago and said, it’s clear, I’m looking at — the die has been cast, if Democrats take power — and they eventually will at some point — Israel’s going to be on their own. So, that’s the message, we know we’re going to have to be our own weapons manufacturer and our own purchaser. So, he knew this was coming. I don’t know if he’s going to be the prime minister…so, we’ll see what happens with Netanyahu. But it really caught me by surprise.”

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