Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said Tuesday that her constituent-service office in Biddeford was vandalized overnight with red paint reading, “Blood on her hands,” the second such incident at the office since September.

Staff arrived at the Main Street office on Election Day morning to find the sidewalk drenched in red, the words left beside the doorway and some paint apparently reaching the glass doors, according to WGME, the CBS affiliate in Portland.

Collins, speaking with a CBS reporter in Maine, called the vandalism disgraceful and said the Biddeford office handles constituent casework, not politics. “This is so unacceptable, and it’s unfair to my caseworkers who are working there,” the Maine Republican said. “Fortunately, they refuse to be intimidated by this, and the office is open and doing business today.”

Katie Brown, Collins’ chief of staff, described the paint as another attempt to intimidate the senator and her staff. “These tactics are disturbing, but not effective. Our staff is undeterred and on the job,” Brown said.

Collins, who was campaigning in northern Maine on Election Day, said she had called the head of the Biddeford office to make sure the staffer working there was unharmed.

The Biddeford Police Department got a report of the vandalism shortly before 11:00 p.m. Monday and said the matter is under investigation. No suspect has been named.

In September, someone painted “Trump Whore” in red across the office doors, and Collins has said her Bangor home was egged that same month and that she later received suspicious mailings.

Collins, the longest-tenured Republican woman ever to serve in the Senate, is seeking a sixth term in a contest that could decide which party controls the chamber. She is the lone Senate Republican on the ballot this year in a state Trump failed to carry in 2024, and she won her last race in 2020 by roughly nine points.

Collins faces Democrat Troy Jackson (D-ME), a former state Senate president who became the nominee after Graham Platner abandoned the race over a sexual-assault allegation he denied. Jackson has repeatedly argued that Trump “owns” Collins, who has built her brand as an independent-minded moderate. Recent surveys have given Jackson a slight edge.

In July, protesters stormed the same Biddeford office and chanted “vote her out” after an immigration enforcement shooting in the city killed a Colombian man, weeks after Collins voted for roughly $70 billion in new ICE funding.