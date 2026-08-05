Michael Moore: I’m Begging for Progressives to Overthrow Dem Establishment ‘Hacks’

Tuesday on CNN’s election night coverage, filmmaker Michael Moore said he would get on his knees and beg for progressive candidates to topple the party establishment “hacks.”

Host Laura Coates said, “So, Michael, tell me, what is different about now? Makes you think that Michigan is ready for a progressive? Like El-Sayed.”

Moore said, “Well, first of all, the Democratic Party, the traditionalists, were unable to stop Trump twice.”

Coates said, “There is a clash between what people think is possible and what they think requires the continuation of some aspect of the status quo. Do you think that there really is this striking odds between establishment and more progressive candidates on the ability to get things done? Does there require a change in the establishment and in the way things are done to effectuate the changes you want to see?”

Moore said, “If I could get on my knees and beg, it would be for exactly what you just said, because we are not going to win the other way. We lost that way when, in 24, it’s not going to happen. If we allow this to happen, we are in charge, and we need to get busy right now. It’s not about electability. Let me tell you, I’ve known Dr. El-Sayed for many years. I worked on his campaign for governor in 2018. Boy, we would be so lucky if he were our senator representing us and standing up for the people who are dying every day over there. And it’s, it’s, it’s a, but that’s all up to us, and I, I, I can’t really, I will not support hacks, hacks in the Democratic Party who have led us to this Waterloo. And, and we all need to commit to them, and we all need to do what has to be done. If it doesn’t happen tonight, it’ll happen another time. This will not stand. This. This will not continue. The youth of America are going to rise.”

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