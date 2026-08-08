Exclusive: Lee Greenwood on Why ‘God Bless the USA’ Matters More Today Than Ever

Thursday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Lee Greenwood talked about patriotism.

Greenwood said, “These people that think America needs to be torn down…think about the immigrants who have come here for many years and recognized that they want to be assimilated.”

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