Raskin: There Is a ‘Structural and Systemic Crisis’ at DOJ

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said there is a “structural and systemic crisis at the Department of Justice.”

Discussing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Raskin said, “They knew for many days before that there were systematic failures in the installation of this coat of blue paint to try to change the color. That had nothing to do with David Hearn, who dipped his hands in the water, like lots of other people did. But to me, it represents a far more structural and systemic crisis at the Department of Justice. They’re going after people simply because they make political statements that the president disagrees with. That’s true of six of my colleagues who the president wanted to have prosecuted—Adam Schiff, Mark Kelly, Maggie Goodlander, Jason Crow—simply for saying that armed service members have not just a right, but a duty, to refuse unlawful orders.”

He added, “We’re going to have this subpoena power, and obviously we are going to use it because it’s within our jurisdiction and within our legislative command to defend the justice system and to try to defend the integrity of law enforcement, prosecution and adjudication in America. We’re living in a time of outrageous, unparalleled corruption. We’re dealing with the most corrupt presidential administration in the United States history by far. And so we’ve got to confront them at every turn, expose what’s going on, and then demand a restoration of the rule of law.”

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