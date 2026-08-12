Chris Matthews: Dems Have to Denounce Socialist ‘Crap’

Wednesday 0n MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” political pundit Chris Matthews said Democrats running for office have to denounce the “crap” coming from the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

Matthews said, “The DSA has done a favor to non-DSA Democrats, to regular Democrats who are regular members of the party. They’ve listed what they believe in. Their chair made that clear.”

He continued, “All you have to do is go out there and say, thank you, DSA, for telling us what you believe in. I don’t believe in that stuff.”

He added, “You’ve got to say, no, no, I’m not a member of the DSA and here’s why and make it very clear. So it’s going to require politicians to be good politicians and say, here’s where I stand. I’m a regular Democrat. I’m for labor unions. I’m for opportunity for everybody. I’m for civil rights. I’m for all the things that I believe in as a Democrat. But I’m not with this crowd. And I think that’s going to be a line that has to be drawn by Democrats, because I’m telling you, the last six weeks of this election is going to be an attack on El-Sayed, and the DSA in New York, and Mamdani, and it’s all to come out and blame every Democrat for everything the DSA is doing. I don’t believe the DSA plan. I don’t believe in their checklist of what they believe in. I’ll say so. But running for office is going to require that, I think, before the election.”

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