The Shocking Story of How Francesca Hong Blew a Double-Digit Lead

Wednesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Francesca Hong.

Marlow said, “Crowley, who is the ultimate victor, had actually dropped out of the race and was only pulled back in when Governor Evers said, ‘Hey, you got to you got to fizz this off.'”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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