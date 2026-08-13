Tom Emmer on Midterms: ‘I Like Our Chances — The Map Has Never Been Better’

Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) offered an upbeat assessment of Republicans’ chances in this year’s midterm elections.

According to the Minnesota Republican, the contest will come down to the economy.

“So, tell us about the path to victory for November, and also really talk about the broader midterm story and the uphill battle that these Republicans may be facing to keep the majority in the House come November,” FBN’s Cheryl Casone said.

Emmer replied, “Well, it’s a great question, Cheryl, because if you listen to the mainstream media, it’s already over. They’re telling you their polls. They’re showing that the House is going to flip, and Republicans have a huge headwind against them. There is no question that the environment is challenging. But right now, Republicans, especially in the House, Cheryl, where we have 435 pieces of geography, each piece of geography has its unique demographics. You have an incumbent or a candidate who fits that district and is running on the issues that are important to that district. That good incumbent can actually fight through the headwind.”

“In this case, there are so many things that our incumbents can sell as to what we have done over the last year, plus with Donald J. Trump putting America first,” he continued. “A lot of the things have to do with the big, beautiful bill, the Working Families Tax Cut that was passed and signed into law last summer. It is having an amazing impact on the economy, in spite of the gas prices that are related to the Iranian conflict and other challenges that you see in the economy. I like our chances. The map has never been better. We’ve got over 20 of their members that sit in seats that Donald Trump won. They’ve got nine of ours. I like how it’s shaping up. It’s going to be about the economy, and this last push is going to be the most important.”

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