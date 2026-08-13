WaPo’s Rogin: Hong Didn’t Lose Due to Lefty Message, It Was Electability Fear, Lefty Message Is ‘On the Rise’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” Washington Post Intelligence Lead Global Security Analyst Josh Rogin said that the real story from Wisconsin’s Democratic gubernatorial primary is “that progressive whatever it is message, is gaining steam, even in Wisconsin, compared to yesterday, compared to last year, and will continue to gain steam.” And Francesca Hong “didn’t lose because of the message, she lost because the voters questioned her electability.”

Rogin said, “I think a lot of people are missing the story here. It’s not that she lost, it’s that, weak candidate, without any establishment support, almost won. She got 39% of the vote in Wisconsin, okay? And that’s not the state where the DSA is supposed to win. And, but for those stumbles in the final weeks, she would’ve won. And that is the trend. It’s not that she didn’t win the race, it’s that that message, that progressive whatever it is message, is gaining steam, even in Wisconsin, compared to yesterday, compared to last year, and will continue to gain steam. And, in effect, she didn’t lose because of the message, she lost because the voters questioned her electability.”

He added, “And so, the message is actually on the rise. So, I think if Democrats were smart, they would pay attention to the fact that she came within 0.5 points of becoming the nominee.”

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