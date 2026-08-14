Dem Rep. Khanna ‘Considering’ 2028 Presidential Run, Says AOC Decision Doesn’t Have ‘Any Bearing’

During Friday’s broadcast of “Morning with Maria” on FBN, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said he was “considering” a run for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination.

Khanna said his colleague Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) possible run would not affect his decision.

“I can’t let you go, Congressman, without asking you about this,” FBN’s Lauren Simonetti said. “Democrats seemingly in disarray about the party’s direction, and you have been known to lay out your national agenda. You’re doing a little bit today on this program. Maria Bartiromo on this show has pointedly asked you, and I did in the break, if you are running in 2028. Are you?”

Khanna replied, “I’m considering it, and I’ll tell you why. I’ll tell you why, because I understand the future economy, and I see that it’s only working for a few, and I want it to work for people who I grew up with.”

Simonetti asked, “If AOC runs, do you run?”

Khanna said, “I don’t think that has any bearing. What matters is, do I have an economic vision that actually will have success? Look, I am so grateful to this country. It’s given my family everything, and I want to see the kids I grew up with, their families be able to succeed in a modern economy. I understand A.I. I understand the future of the economy. It needs to work for every American.”

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