GOP Sen. Cassidy: Trump Vaccine Order Is Going to Increase Insurance Premiums

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) stated that President Donald Trump’s vaccine executive order will cause inconvenience but also will increase health insurance premiums by increasing the number of appointments for immunizations people will need.

Cassidy said, “Let’s take the perspective of the mom at home. Wait a second, I’m supposed to take measles and a mumps and rubella, three different shots, instead of one shot where they’re all combined. So, instead of two jabs, because you get one and two, we now have six jabs. And instead of missing work two times to take my baby in, now I’m going to miss work six times. And instead of coming home with my child a little bit irritated because they’ve had a shot in their thigh twice, now it’s six times. I think from the perspective of the mama, she is going to be very upset, and she deserves to be upset. This does not take into account her reality. One more thing, earlier, you had a segment on the higher cost of health insurance premiums. Now, instead of the insurance company paying for two visits, they’re paying for six visits. And ultimately, that increases premiums. This is bad policy on multiple levels.”

He added that the inconvenience will lead to fewer children being fully vaccinated.

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