Mark Levin: Rise of a ‘Democratic Socialists’ a ‘Real Opportunity’ for GOP

On Friday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” conservative talker Mark Levin encouraged Republicans to contrast themselves with the so-called Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

According to Levin, the DSA’s left-wing ideology is plagued by a track record of failure.

Partial transcript as follows:

LEVIN: Here’s the deal. The Republicans have a real opportunity here. They really do. To expose these candidates, they should be running on an agenda of freedom, on an agenda of Americanism on an agenda of yes, capitalism, and remind people look around, look around, look at all the all the incredible things that we have in this country.

Now, you may think it’s too expensive? We have to focus on that. Too much government, too much taxation, too much regulation, particularly at the state level because people are leaving these blue states, in these blue cities and they’re going into red states and red cities. You know, the president can only do so much.

If you have a moron as a governor or a moron as a mayor, they kick the prices right way up. Housing — housing costs, who’s in charge of that? Your locality. They’re in charge of that. With all the rules to build a house, with all your property taxes and all that, how come nobody focuses on that? Because to do so, it focus on the blue states and the blue cities.

The Democratic Socialists of America. Just think of that title for a second, Democratic socialists. Do people understand what socialism is?

Socialism is the government controlling the means of production. How is that Democratic? Can you show me one place where it’s democratic?

Has anybody been to Britain lately? And I don’t mean to be rude. I love Britain usually, but I do. Try and get a dentist in Britain. While the dentists are unionized, you know, after about 10 months, they’ve hit their quotas, and you actually have examples of people removing their own teeth, and they’re not exactly known for the whitest teeth over there.

And I don’t say that to be rude or provocative. They have a problem with their government-run health care system.

Go up to Canada, see their health care system. And I’m talking about major issues, cancer, heart disease, kidney disease, and so forth and so on. People literally, literally do whatever they can to come to the United States and escape that system, and many people die waiting. They have the long waiting list. Same in Britain, same in France and so forth and so on.

Medicare for all — you know what Medicare for all means? The destruction of Medicare. All you people who’ve paid year after year after year insurance into Medicare, poof, it goes away. All you union folks that have your own private health care system that your union has negotiated for and you really like it after years of back and forth negotiations, that’s eliminated under Medicare for all.

Obamacare has driven the price of healthcare through the roof for everybody and choices are limited. Do you really want that? Plus, the price tag that comes with that trillions more.

I think we need these debates. We need these arguments. We need to expose the Democrats. The Democrats are the Democratic socialists of America. And how often have you heard Hakeem Jeffries say he wants to deconstruct our Constitution, pack the Supreme Court, eliminate the electoral college?

I mean, hell, he sounds like the Democratic Socialists of America. And the Democrat party has birthed the Democratic Socialists of America. Communists, that’s what they are.

They’re not Democrats. They’re not socialists. They’re not for America. They’re communists.