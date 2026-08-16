Jim Jordan on Combatting Deep State Weaponization: ‘We Have Done Everything We Can’

On this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) argued that despite having some critics, his committee has done “everything” it could to investigate the so-called weaponization of the federal government.

Jordan noted that his committee had made criminal referrals for several high-ranking former officials.

“Even as you uncover all of this detail, there are some advisers, like White House adviser Peter Navarro, who says you haven’t done enough to investigate some of this weaponization,” FBN’s Jackie DeAngelis said. “What is your rebuttal to that?”

Jordan replied, “We have done everything we can. We have referred people for prosecution. We referred John Brennan because we know he lied to us. We referred him eight months ago to the Justice Department. We just recently referred Jack Smith because he lied to us. He said he only got the records, the phone records of members of Congress. He said he did not get contents of members’ communications. And then we find out, oh, he went to the National Archives and got text messages between members of Trump — President Trump’s administration and members of Congress, and he had that information and didn’t tell us that when we deposed him.”

“So he lied to us,” he added. “We referred him. And we have also referred Thomas Windom, one of his deputies, for prosecution as well because he tried to obstruct our investigation into — into this whole operation that they were running against President Trump as the special counsel.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor