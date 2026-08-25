Van Hollen: ‘Trump Completely Disrespects the Men and Women of Our Military’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said President Donald Trump “completely disrespects the men and women of our military.”

Van Hollen said, “Donald Trump knew from the outset that these were all foreseeable risks, likely risks. And yet he decided to to go for it anyway. And here we are. This is the war that Donald Trump said we had won five months ago. The war that he said would be over in four or five weeks. Turned out he was wrong. It turns out that Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel was wrong. It turns out that U.S. intelligence was right. But Donald Trump decided to once again ignore his own intelligence agencies.

He added, “I think that our partners in the region are losing trust in the United States by the day. I mean, after all, Donald Trump kept changing the story on them. So they’re looking around the world and finding China may be a more reliable partner. So this is hurting the United States. It is hurting our troops. You mentioned the the ships that are staying in the area. Of course, the Abraham Lincoln was another example how Donald Trump completely disrespects the men and women of our military, you know, didn’t care about what their parents had to say. So I think Chris is doing damage to the country economically. It’s doing damage to our own military and yes, it’s doing damage to our credibility around the region in the world.”

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