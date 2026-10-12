Shane Gillis Accused of Sexism After ‘Saturday Night Live’ Monologue: ‘Women Just Dress Like Whores Now’

Comedian Shane Gillis is under fire after joking that “women just dress like whores” at gyms during his monologue on NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

“I haven’t been in the gym in so long, I didn’t know women just dress like whores now,” Gillis joked during his recent SNL monologue.

“I’m sorry, there’s no other way to describe… have you seen it? I’ve seen it. The shorts. Have you seen the shorts?” the comedian continued, speaking directly to live audience members.

Gillis went on to make a joke about women dressing in revealing attire while exercising at gyms and then becoming offended if they catch men looking at their bodies, adding, “And don’t look. You’re not allowed to look.”

“For real, don’t look, because they are filming. I’m in the background of, like, ten TikToks right now,” the comedian further quipped.

Viewers took to social media to express their frustration with Gillis’ joke.

“My wife and I bought tickets for his Chicago show a while back and no joke we walked out in the first 15 minutes,” Reddit user wrote, before calling Gillis, “one of those ‘everything is allowed in comedy’ type morons,” adding, “He was racist, sexist, and homophobic.”

“I hate this fucking guy,” another declared. “He wants to be the pied piper of knuckle dragging shitheads so bad.”

“What the fuck am I, as a woman, meant to wear at the gym?” a third complained, adding, “Fucking stupid, ugly right-wing cunt.”

“The worst thing they can say about women is that we wear shorts,” another said. “How dare women wear SHORTS while EXERCISING.”

Actor Dan Levy also called out Gillis, describing the comedian as a “misogynist,” and even bizarrely going as far as to suggest the joke equates to “complacency” that leads to “sexual assault.”

“Women wearing short shorts to the gym does not make them whores,” Levy proclaimed puritanically, adding, “It makes the men calling them whores misogynists.”

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“I’m speechless that something like that can exist on live national television,” the Schitt’s Creek star continued. “And to be perfectly honest, more men need to be standing up in opposition to it.”

“Because it’s complacency that has created the environment in which women are sexually assaulted and it’s a ‘conversation’ as opposed to a ‘crime,'” Levy added.

The actor went on to demand that men “defend” women more, asserting, “This is not a women’s issue, this is an everybody issue.”

“The more that men objectify women in the media, the more that other men see them as objects and treat them as objects,” he added. “They are not objects, they are superior human beings to men.”

“And I’m sorry if this gets me in trouble with the internet, but fuck,” Levy concluded.

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.