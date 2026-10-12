Actress Selma Blair Arrested After Violent ‘Medical Emergency’ on Delta Flight

Actress Selma Blair was arrested on Sunday after a reportedly violent episode on a Delta flight from L.A. to New York, according to reports.

The Hellboy star allegedly punched a flight attendant and bit another as she tried to open the pane door while in midair, according to Variety.

Police were waiting for Blair when the plane arrived on the tarmac in New York. Blair, 54, was taken into custody as soon as officers were able to board the plane.

Two flight attendants reported injuries and one was sent to the hospital, according to reports.

A spokesperson for Blair said she suffered a “medical emergency,” and added, “Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct. Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition.”

In a statement, Delta said, “Delta has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior, as the safety of our customers and crew always comes first.”

Despite the ruckus, the flight continued on its flight without issue and landed on time at 11 p.m. at John F. Kennedy airport.

Dispatch recordings revealed that police asked for medical personnel to meet them at the plan as it landed in New York, People magazine noted.

The FBI acknowledged the incident.

“The FBI is responsible for investigating all assaults aboard aircraft,” an FBI spokesperson said. “Yesterday, we were informed by our partners at Port Authority Police Department of a potential assault aboard a flight that arrived into JFK. As per long-standing DOJ policy, we do not comment on ongoing investigations.”

The Cruel Intentions star, who was diagnosed with with the chronic autoimmune disease MS in 2018, was removed for a flight in 2016, as well, after reportedly causing a disturbance on a flight from Cancun, Mexico, to L.A., People added.

At the time, she claimed that it was an accidental complication of mixing her medication with alcohol and it caused her to black out.

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