Bolton: Trump’s Russian Diesel Deal ‘Very Serious Mistake’

Monday on MS NOW’s “State of Play,” former National Security Adviser John Bolton said President Donald Trump’s deal to lift sanctions on Russian diesel is a “very serious mistake.”

Host Peter Alexander said, “You’ve called for more pressure on Russia, not less. This has been your position for years. What do you think of the president’s new move?”

Bolton said, “Well, I think this is a very serious mistake politically, and it will have no benefit for him economically, since wherever these supplies of diesel fuel are, they’re not going to get here likely and be put into circulation before the election, and they’re too small to have an effect anyway. This is all driven by one thing. It’s not driven by concern about Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, it’s driven by the concern of the effect on consumers of high gasoline and diesel prices. It contradicts clear American policy. It provides revenue to Russia to use in their war of aggression against Ukraine. It really is the Russian government. Not the first time Trump has done this. You know, early in the strikes against Iran, he released the sanctions on Russia and Iran in a desperate effort to get more oil on the international markets. It just shows incoherence at the White House.”

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