Border Czar Tom Homan: Investigation into Ilhan Omar Has Been ‘Ongoing for a While’

President Donald Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan says a federal investigation into Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has been “ongoing for a while.”

News of the investigation broke on Monday, but details around the probe, reportedly named “World War 11,” remain unclear. Omar’s home in Washington, DC, was raided by agents with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), suggesting an immigration-related investigation.

“Today in the Washington, DC, area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice,” a Department of Justice (DOJ) official told Fox News Digital. “This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal investigation.”

Homan told Fox News that federal officials have known “this investigation was ongoing for a while.”

“There was a warrant executed this morning, so I’ll leave it at that,” Homan said. “The specifics of the investigation, I think I need to turn that over to [Attorney General] Todd Blanche or [DHS Secretary] Markwayne Mullin.”

In response to the investigation and DHS raid on her home, Omar said she was being targeted by the Trump administration for her politics.

“I’m ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement,” Omar said. “For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.