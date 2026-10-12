Ilhan Omar Speaks Out After Raid: ‘I Will Not Be Silenced’

Far-left Somali-born Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) spoke out after reports surfaced of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) conducting a pre-dawn raid of her home Monday, and claimed that she is the victim of attempts by the Trump administration to “target political enemies.”

“I’m ok,” Omar said in a statement released on X, which notably limited the accounts that can reply.

She continued, “Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation.”

“I will not be silenced,” she added.

According to Fox News Digital, the raid was part of an ongoing criminal fraud investigation into Omar’s immigration paperwork, allegedly filled out by her late father when she was a child. A Department of Justice spokesperson confirmed the raid to the outlet, stating, “Today in the Washington, DC, area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice.” The spokesperson affirmed that the raid was part of an “ongoing federal investigation.”

Omar’s immigration history has long been a source of contention, particularly with the allegations that she “supposedly” entered the country by marrying her brother.

President Donald Trump spoke about the allegations to reporters on Air Force One last year, stating, “Somalia, where you have a Congressman goes around telling everybody about our Constitution, yet she supposedly came into our country by marrying her brother.”

“Well, if that’s true, she shouldn’t be a Congressman, and we should throw her the hell out of our country,” Trump added.

Democrats appear to be rallying behind Omar, with House Democrat leadership referring to the raid as “deeply disturbing.” They also pointed to “corrupt weaponization of the federal government against Donald Trump’s adversaries” – a great irony, given the left’s silence as the Biden administration repeatedly targeted political adversaries, including weaponizing of intelligence against Americans, as detailed by the Director’s Initiatives Group (DIG) task force.