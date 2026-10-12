The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) took to social media on Monday to rip New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the state’s Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul for refusing to keep the public safe by shielding more than 16,000 illegal migrant criminals.

“We enforce these laws with no help from Mayor Mamdani and Governor Hochul,” DHS said in its Monday post.

“Since January 20, 2025, to October 8, 2026, New York has failed to honor 16,070 ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] detainers. There are 52,503 total criminal charges and convictions associated with the detainers that were not honored,” the post added. “The Trump Administration is committed to protecting the American people in every city and every state, and we won’t let sanctuary politicians stand in our way.”

Just last week, DHS reported that the state of New York had refused to honor 14,766 detainers sent to state officials by ICE.

But now it appears that the number of ignored detainers has shot up to 16,070.

“While sanctuary politicians continue to release dangerous criminals onto their streets, our brave law enforcement officers will continue to risk their lives to arrest these heinous criminals and make America safe again. Illegal aliens have no sanctuary in America,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin told The Post this month.

“We enforce these laws with no help from Mayor [Zohran] Mamdani and Governor [Kathy] Hochul,” Mullin added. “The Trump Administration is committed to protecting the American people in every city and every state, and we won’t let sanctuary politicians stand in our way.”

Mullin and DHS have been blasting sanctuary politicians for some time now.

In March, DHS reported that various sanctuary states and cities across the country had refused to honor an additional 18,000 detainers issued so that ICE could take dangerous criminals into custody and ship them back to where they belong.

Early this year, ICE noted that sanctuary California had released 4,500 migrants convicted of murder, sexual assault, and child sex crimes without honoring detainers.

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