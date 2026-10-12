House Democrats Recognize ‘Indigenous Peoples’ Day’

House Democrats recognized “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” over Columbus Day, stating that they “honor the histories, cultures and enduring contributions of Indigenous Peoples.”

An X post on Monday from the House Democrats account praised “Tribal Nations and Indigenous communities” for being “central to the story of America.”

“This Indigenous Peoples’ Day, we honor the histories, cultures and enduring contributions of Indigenous Peoples,” the House Democrats wrote. “Tribal Nations and Indigenous communities are central to the story of America, and they continue to strengthen and shape our nation each day.”

Several people responded to the post by pointing out that “if it’s anti-American” or even “anti-western” the Democrats support it.

“It’s Columbus Day,” one person wrote in a post.

“If it’s anti-American specifically or anti-western generally, the Democrat party is on it,” another person wrote in a post.

In 2021, former President Joe Biden formally recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day — which is set on the same day as Columbus Day. In a proclamation at the time, Biden declared:

For generations, Federal policies systematically sought to assimilate and displace Native people and eradicate Native cultures. Today, we recognize Indigenous people’s resilience and strength as well as the immeasurable positive impact that they have made on every aspect of American society. We also recommit to supporting a new, brighter future of promise and equity for Tribal Nations — a future grounded in Tribal sovereignty and respect for the human rights of Indigenous people in the Americas and around the world.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) took to X to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

“This Indigenous People’s Day, I’m thinking of the essential contributions of our Indigenous and Native American siblings to Massachusetts and our country,” Pressley wrote in a post on X. “And I’m clear-eyed as ever about the work that remains to repair the generational harm and trauma inflicted throughout our history.”

“On Indigenous People’s Day, we honor the rich history, resilience, and contributions of Native communities,” Markey wrote in a post. “Today and every day, we must join Indigenous people in the pursuit of justice and sovereignty and be strong partners in the fight to protect their land, water, and rights.”